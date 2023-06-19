Real life celeb couples with unbelievable age gap
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have an age gap of 7 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have an age gap of 9 years.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have 3 years age gap.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have 3 years age difference.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have an age gap of 14 years.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have 2 years age gap.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have 1 year age gap.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have 13 years age gap.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have 5 years age gap.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have 10 years age gap.

When stars fall in love, they don’t look at age,

There are many Bollywood couples who proved that love has no age.

