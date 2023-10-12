Real reason why Deepika Padukone broke up with Ranbir Kapoor and chose Ranveer Singh instead

Deepika Padukone dated Ranbir Kapoor years ago. However, they had a bitter break up. Deepika moved on with Ranveer Singh. Here's why she chose him...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
Deepika and Ranbir looked made for each other and fans would go gaga over them all the time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were talks about Ranbir and Deepika would tie the knot as well. But that never happened.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead, Deepika Padukone broke up with Ranbir Kapoor. It was one of the most shocking break-ups and a bitter one for them both.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika confessed to Verve Magazine that she caught her ex, Ranbir, cheating on her. She caught him red-handed which led to their break-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While speaking to Stardust Magazine, Ranbir did actually confess to cheating on Deepika. He said it was out of inexperience and immaturity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share a very cordial relationship with each other. Over time, they managed to put their past behind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Ranveer and Deepika started dating in 2012. They were working on SLB's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela when they both fell in love with each other. Here's why Deepika picked Ranbir...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whenever Ranveer Singh and Deepika are together, they are always grabbing all the attention. And we are not just talking about on-screen but off-screen too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two of them dated each other for 5 years before deciding to tie the knot. Deepika revealed that Ranveer makes her feel loved and cherished every single day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are each other's biggest cheerleaders. We have seen that on social media and event at events and public appearances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone confessed that Ranveer has the energy to make anyone comfortable and he really appreciates people. The actress reveals it was one of the reasons she fell for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ranveer, Deepika found someone who is always encouraging her to make bold and brave choices in her career and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!