Real reason why Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt instead of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, but this is the reason he didn't marry them but Alia Bhatt.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and his love life

The Animal star often made headlines due to his love affairs with B Town divas.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Brahmastra couple were the most loved pair and their separation left their fans heartbroken.

No approval

Deepika Padukone was rejected by Neetu Kapoor reportedly as she felt she isn't fit to become a Kapoor Bahu.

Infidelity

Ranbir Kapoor allegedly cheated on Deepika Padukone with Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir Kapoor's love affair with Katrina

Katrina and Ranbir were dating for 5 years and were also allegedly in a live in relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor on his break up with Katrina

The actor said that gossips punctured their relationship

Alia, the love of Ranbir's life

Alia manifested to be with Ranbir and today she is married to him.

Kapoor family's favourite

Ranbir Kapoor's choice was approved by the entire family.

Alia, the Kapoor bahu

Neetu Kapoor couldn't contain her excitement to have her as Bahu.

Made for each other

Alia and Ranbir were meant to be together.

Happy Kapoor family

Alia and Ranbir are a happy parents of daughter Raha Kapoor.

