Are you a K-drama fan too? Are you looking forward to your November binge-list? You are in the right place. Check the upcoming Kdramas of November 2022 here:Source: Bollywood
Call My Agent is scheduled to premiere on 16 November. It stars Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young and revolves around talent management company.Source: Bollywood
Choi Min-sik is making his drama debut with Casino. It revolves around a casino king who is going to meet his downfall with an ultimate bet. Casino is dropping on Disney Plus.Source: Bollywood
A mini series wherein a father wants to fulfil his ailing daughter's wish of getting a letter from her favourite actress who's fighting her own demons. Starring Choi Soo-young, Park Yoon and Kang Da-hyun, PSAFL is dropping on the 26th.Source: Bollywood
Reborn Rich starring Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-been is dropping on 18 November. It's a reincarnation thriller.Source: Bollywood
A young woman gets admission to her brother's school to investigate his disappearance. The young-adult drama is releasing on Disney Plus on 9th November.Source: Bollywood
Somebody is a dating app that is linked to a serial killer! Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-lim and others starrer Somebody is releasing on Netflix on November 18.Source: Bollywood
Choi Min-Ho and Chae Soo-bin starrer The Fabulous is a coming-age drama about employees working in a competitive fashion industry. It has been postponed for a while due to the Halloween tragedy.Source: Bollywood
The police and fire department solve cases thrilling together. Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yeon starrer is releasing on 12th November.Source: Bollywood
Based on a Webtoon of the same name, Unlock the Boss follows an employee who comes across a smartphone which has trapped the soul of a CEO. Unlock the Boss releases on 30 November.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!