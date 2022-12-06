Deepika Padukone

No one can don the head-to-bottom red look like Deepika in the entire Bollywood industry.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree actress was seen sitting like a royal queen in a maroon saree which made her look ravishing.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress wore an amazing red saree which was designed by Arpita Mehta. She teamed the same with a red blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress wore a hot red midi dress from House of CB. It has a deep neckline and a corset top that showcased her sultry figure.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

The actress looked dazzling in a red thigh-high slit dress which was designed by Mark Bumgarner.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

The actress looked stunning in a red saree and blouse that had a deep neckline. This snap will surely bless your social media feed.

Source: Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra

The diva flaunted her sexy curves in a red bodycon gown that had a deep strapless neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

If you are planning to go for a date with bae, Shilpa will teach you how to slay in a red dress.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Bollywood diva will teach you how to reign in red for all your casual and party goals.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl wore a red pant suit and made a bold statement. She could actually stop the traffic.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV actresses who are the boldest

 Find Out More