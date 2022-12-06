No one can don the head-to-bottom red look like Deepika in the entire Bollywood industry.Source: Bollywood
The Stree actress was seen sitting like a royal queen in a maroon saree which made her look ravishing.Source: Bollywood
The Liger actress wore an amazing red saree which was designed by Arpita Mehta. She teamed the same with a red blouse.Source: Bollywood
The Queen actress wore a hot red midi dress from House of CB. It has a deep neckline and a corset top that showcased her sultry figure.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked dazzling in a red thigh-high slit dress which was designed by Mark Bumgarner.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked stunning in a red saree and blouse that had a deep neckline. This snap will surely bless your social media feed.Source: Bollywood
The diva flaunted her sexy curves in a red bodycon gown that had a deep strapless neckline.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to go for a date with bae, Shilpa will teach you how to slay in a red dress.Source: Bollywood
The Bollywood diva will teach you how to reign in red for all your casual and party goals.Source: Bollywood
The desi girl wore a red pant suit and made a bold statement. She could actually stop the traffic.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!