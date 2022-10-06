Who will be next James Bond?

Oddsmakers have revealed the latest odds for which actor can play the next James Bond.

Murtuza Iqbal

Rege Jean Page

Rege Jean Page is at the top on the list.

Henry Cavill

The Superman, Henry Cavill, is at the second spot.

Tom Hardy

The hottie Tom Hardy has taken the third spot.

James Norton

James Norton as James Bond? Well, he is at the 4th position.

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac makes it to the top 5. He will surely dapper as James Bond.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey is at 6th spot. Would you like to see him as James Bond?

Luke Evans

Luke Evans will surely be a good choice as the next James Bond.

Richard Madden

Richard Madden will surely set the screens on fire as James Bond.

Callum Turner

Callum Turner is at the 9th spot on the list.

Aiden Turner

Aiden Turner has made it to the top 10 be the next James Bond.

