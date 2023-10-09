Rekha birthday special: Inside the controversial life of the OG diva

From being in a live-in relationship with her secretary to being called a witch, times when Rekha made headlines for all the wrong reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Veteran actress Rekha turns 69 on October 10, and here's a look at her life's controversies that have made headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran diva often grabs eyeballs with her beauty, but what leaves fans curious is the mystery around her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress made headlines recently with reports of her live-in relationship with her secretary, Farzana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Writer Yasser Usman had slammed these rumours, calling them baseless. Rekha, in one of her interviews, called Farzana her soul sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her biography, she reportedly openly admitted to still being in love with him to date and having no expectation of anything in return.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Mehra's mom assaulted Rekha because she strongly disliked her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha's second husband, Mukesh Agarwal, died during their honeymoon period, and it was alleged that she is behind what happened to him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late actress Nargis Dutt had accused Rekha of giving signals to men that made them think she was interested and easily available.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Dutt had allegedly called the actress nothing more but a witch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is alleged that the two women cannot stand each other. It is said that Jaya had also barred Big B from working with her in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha confessed about being impure: “Of course, I’ve been on drinking binges. Of course, I’ve been on drugs. I’ve been very impure. I’ve been lusting like hell. Ask me with what? With life. Gotcha.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
