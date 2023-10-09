Rekha birthday special: Inside the controversial life of the OG diva

From being in a live-in relationship with her secretary to being called a witch, times when Rekha made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Rekha, the controversial diva

Veteran actress Rekha turns 69 on October 10, and here's a look at her life's controversies that have made headlines.

Mystery around Rekha's life

The veteran diva often grabs eyeballs with her beauty, but what leaves fans curious is the mystery around her life.

A look at the never-ending controversy

The actress made headlines recently with reports of her live-in relationship with her secretary, Farzana.

Truth or rumours?

Writer Yasser Usman had slammed these rumours, calling them baseless. Rekha, in one of her interviews, called Farzana her soul sister.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's alleged love affair

In her biography, she reportedly openly admitted to still being in love with him to date and having no expectation of anything in return.

Rekha's married life with Vinod Mehra

Reportedly, Mehra's mom assaulted Rekha because she strongly disliked her.

Second marriage

Rekha's second husband, Mukesh Agarwal, died during their honeymoon period, and it was alleged that she is behind what happened to him.

Character assassination

Late actress Nargis Dutt had accused Rekha of giving signals to men that made them think she was interested and easily available.

Rekha a witch?

Nargis Dutt had allegedly called the actress nothing more but a witch.

Rekha and Jaya Bachchan's Cold War

It is alleged that the two women cannot stand each other. It is said that Jaya had also barred Big B from working with her in films.

When Rekha called herself impure

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha confessed about being impure: “Of course, I’ve been on drinking binges. Of course, I’ve been on drugs. I’ve been very impure. I’ve been lusting like hell. Ask me with what? With life. Gotcha.”

