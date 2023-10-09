Rekha birthday special: Top 10 pictures that prove no one looks better than her in saree

Veteran actress Rekha will turn 69 tomorrow and here are her best sarees looks.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Happy Birthday Rekha ji!

Veteran actress Rekha celebrates her birthday today and she is surely ageing like a fine wine. Her saree collections have always been the highlights.

Gorgeous

She looks extremely gorgeous in sarees and we loved this orange one too much!

Beauty

Wow! This red and white saree looks so beautiful on this beauty queen.

The queen of hearts!

Rekha is definitely rules hearts with her royal saree looks.

Stunning

There is no one who can carry sarees with such grace. She is a stunner!

Why so beautiful?

We are in love with her beauty and her saree collection.

Golden girl!

Rekha ji loves gold and hence she has most of her sarees in gold. And it looks so amazing.

Mesmerising

She is no less than diva even at 69. Her mesmerising looks have our hearts.

Epitome of elegance and grace

Rekha has always got those elegant sarees and jewellery. It is always a treat to see her looks.

That smile!

She totally rocks in sarees but he smile win hearts. We are in love with the lady. Happy Birthday to the gorgeous actress in advance!

