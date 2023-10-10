Rekha birthday special: Top 10 rare pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Jeetendra and more co-stars

These pictures of Rekha are pure nostalgia.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Jaan Hatheli Pe

Rekha, Jeetendra and Hema Malini worked together in the film Jaan Hatheli Pe.

One with Vinod Mehra

In an old pic shared by Movies N Memories, Rekha can be seen with Vinod Mehra and Jetendra. Dimple Kapadia is also present.

Biwi Ho Toh Aisi Team

Rekha, Salman Khan, Kader Khan and more happily posing for a picture.

Rekha with Amitabh Bachchan

The picture appears to be from the sets of the film Ram Balram that also starred Dharmendra.

One with Zeenat Aman

Two beauties in one frame. The two ladies were a part of Ram Balram.

One with Vinod Khanna

The two stalwarts were a part of the hit film Aap Ki Khatir.

One with Rajesh Khanna

Rekha shared the screen space with Rajesh Khanna in Om Shanti Om.

One with Akshay Kumar

Rekha and Akshay Kumar's pairing in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi was the most epic one.

One with Mithun Da

Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty have been co-stars in many film including Ladaai.

One with Farooq Shaikh

Rekha and Farooq Shaikh were paired opposite each other in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.

One with Salman Khan

The then young Salman Khan was also a part of the film.

One with Kabir Bedi

This is a recent picture of Rekha when she met her Khoon Bhaari Maan co-star Kabir Bedi.

