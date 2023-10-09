Rekha birthday special: Top 10 unknown facts from the diva's life which add to her mystique

Rekha birthday special: Here is a look at some unknown facts from the fascinating life of the yesteryear diva that will make you wonder on how we do not know about her journey

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Happy Birthday Rekha

Tomorrow, it is the birthday of Bollywood diva Rekha. Here is a look at some of her unknown facts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's a gym pioneer

It is said that she was the first Hindi movie actress to get a gym membership

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's love for makeup

The diva apparently befriended airhostesses so that she could be supplied with best of foreign cosmetic brands

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's Kanjeevaram love

She said she feels closer to her late mother when she wears a Kanjeevaram saree

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's unfulfilled dream

The only thing she has not accomplished is a film with late Dilip Kumar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's only marriage

Rekha married entrepreneur Mukesh Aggarwal who died months after their divorce

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's shocking link-up

It was said that Sanjay Dutt and she had romantic feelings for one another

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's rumours

In her career, she has been linked up as many as ten male co-stars

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's bold comment

In 1970s, Zeenat Aman and Rekha created a stir when they spoke about pre-marital sex

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha's sibling bond

Despite being neglected by her biological dad, she is close to all her siblings

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rekha birthday special: Inside the controversial life of the OG diva

 

 Find Out More