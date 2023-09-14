Rekha stuns in ivory and gold at GlobalSpa Awards; proves DIVAs are eternal 

Nobody does it like Rekha. Trust the veteran beauty to make heads turn and leave the young brigade in awe!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Gorgeousness 

Rekha is the FAVE of many, including Manish Malhotra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Posers

Rekha is always fabulous when it comes to photoshoots. Even Manish Malhotra joined the veteran DIVA for some pics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goofballs

Just look at their expressions. Rekha looks uff! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Designer's muse

Rekha is wearing a Manish Malhotra design, naturally, the designer would help her style it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspiration

Rekha is setting the bar high for the young brigade with her class and sass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beauty personified 

Can you believe it, she is 68?!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid

It looks like they both are taking a nap while posing for the photogs, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awardee

It seems Rekha got an award. It's such a pretty one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grace 

Rekha has an abundance of grace and it's so difficult not to stare at her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magic

Like red, we think every beauty has a shade of ivory for her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Namaste! 

Okay, that's it or else, we would go on forever. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan advance booking day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer suffers midweek crisis, fails to match Gadar 2

 

 Find Out More