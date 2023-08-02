Rekha, Sushmita Sen and more top actresses who could never marry their true love

Here take a look at the list of stars who were unsuccessful in finding love.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Rekha

Rekha's love for Amitabh Bachchan is known to all but she never found true love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen fell in love not once but 10 times, but so far she too has not been able to find a suitable partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi fell in love with Danny Denzongappa, then Kabir Bedi and then Mahesh Bhatt but no one married her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zeenat Aman

She fell in love with Sanjay Khan and Imran Khan and got married, but after these marriages, she got no love but only misery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu

Tabu is also unmarried till date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel is still searching for true love and living a single life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman so far. But she never got the love she wanted in any relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant

She had failed relationships and gave up on love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not found true love after divorce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sherlyn Chopra

She is also happily single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartbreaks

when it comes to matters of the heart, celebrities are just like any of us.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No happy ending

They don't always get what they want. Even though they've had fairy tale romances, they did not get their happy ending.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and more South Indian actors' careers biggest hits

 

 Find Out More