Bollywood stars who do not use surnames
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023
Rekha's full name is Bhanurekha Ganesan which she removed from her full name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu's full name is Tabassum Hashmi but she is best known as Tabu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi's full name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. The late actress was best known as Sridevi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda's full name is Govind Arun Ahuja which he does not use.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra does not use his surname Deol and reportedly dropped it before entering Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's name originally was Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. He started his career without his surname.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh's full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. He does not use his full name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shan's full name is Shantanu Mukherjee. He has removed his surname and has also reduced his name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeetendra's full name is Jeetendra Kapoor but he likes to keep his name short.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's full name before her wedding was Kajol Mukherjee. She never used her dad's surname for making a mark in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hits and Misses from Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party
Find Out More