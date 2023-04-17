Bollywood stars who do not use surnames

Rekha's full name is Bhanurekha Ganesan which she removed from her full name.

Tabu's full name is Tabassum Hashmi but she is best known as Tabu.

Sridevi's full name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. The late actress was best known as Sridevi.

Govinda's full name is Govind Arun Ahuja which he does not use.

Dharmendra does not use his surname Deol and reportedly dropped it before entering Bollywood.

Rajinikanth's name originally was Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. He started his career without his surname.

Ranveer Singh's full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. He does not use his full name.

Shan's full name is Shantanu Mukherjee. He has removed his surname and has also reduced his name.

Jeetendra's full name is Jeetendra Kapoor but he likes to keep his name short.

Kajol's full name before her wedding was Kajol Mukherjee. She never used her dad's surname for making a mark in Bollywood.

