Rekha used to call Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan by this name

Rekha and Jaya Bachchan used to live in the same flat before. Here's what Rekha lovingly called Jaya.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Deep connection

Rekha and Jaya Bachchan shared a strong and deep connection before alleged enmity between them.

Under same roof

The two used to share an apartment before Jaya got married to Amitabh.

Rekha, a fan of Big B

In a conversation with Simi Grewal, Rekha mentioned that she is his biggest fan of Bachchan.

Rekha never took his name

The actress used to always refer to Amitabh Bachchan as he or inko.

Family Man

There are rumours that Big B was a family man and perhaps that is why he could never accept Rekha the way she wanted.

Rekha got nervous

Big B used to come on the sets of Umrao Jaan and she used to get nervous.

Marriage

Rekha was married to Delhi businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, who later committed suicide.

Secret marriage

Rekha allegedly secretly married Vinod Mehra in the early stages of her career, but she has denied the claim.

Love story

Big B and Rekha met on the sets of Do Anjaane and she used to behave like his wife as per Yasir Usman, who wrote a book on Rekha-Kaisi Paheli Zindagani.

Big B’s reply to Didi Bhai

In an interview, Big B said that Rekha is the eldest among her sisters and she calls Jaya as Didi bhai.

Jaya Bachchan's nickname

Rekha used to lovingly call Jaya 'Didi Bhai'.

