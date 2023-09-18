Rekha used to call Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan by this name

Rekha and Jaya Bachchan used to live in the same flat before. Here's what Rekha lovingly called Jaya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Rekha and Jaya Bachchan shared a strong and deep connection before alleged enmity between them.
The two used to share an apartment before Jaya got married to Amitabh.
In a conversation with Simi Grewal, Rekha mentioned that she is his biggest fan of Bachchan.
The actress used to always refer to Amitabh Bachchan as he or inko.
There are rumours that Big B was a family man and perhaps that is why he could never accept Rekha the way she wanted.
Big B used to come on the sets of Umrao Jaan and she used to get nervous.
Rekha was married to Delhi businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, who later committed suicide.
Rekha allegedly secretly married Vinod Mehra in the early stages of her career, but she has denied the claim.
Big B and Rekha met on the sets of Do Anjaane and she used to behave like his wife as per Yasir Usman, who wrote a book on Rekha-Kaisi Paheli Zindagani.
In an interview, Big B said that Rekha is the eldest among her sisters and she calls Jaya as Didi bhai.
