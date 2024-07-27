Rekha's slam book goes viral; know who is her favourite person

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Rekha's "slam book" entry from Stardust magazine has resurfaced and gained widespread popularity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha talked about her anxieties, her strengths, her favorite person, and her beauty in the entry.

Rekha's supporters are thrilled by this article because she is renowned for being honest about her beliefs.

Rekha wrote, "Lata Mangeshkar is my favorite person. Without her, how would I manage?"

Her biggest delight, according to her, was the "unexpected cancellation of shooting."

In response to her grief, she wrote, "When the mirror'reflects' my 'expanses,'"

She noted that unexpected apologies hit her the most and that "genuine affection" is what she needs most.

She said that she is a silly person and that she uses her free time to make anonymous phone calls.

