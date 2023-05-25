Top 10 actresses who fell in love and married Bollywood villains

We have made a compilation of the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to Bollywood baddies. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Renuka Shahane-Ashutosh Rana

Renuka Shahane married Ashutosh Rana who has played a bad person in movies like Dushman, Sangharsh, Badal.

Kratika Sengar- Nikitin Dheer

Kratika Sengar's husband Kratika Sengar played a villain in Mission Istanbul, Chennai Express, Dabangg 2.

Swaroop Sampat-Paresh Rawal

Swaroop Sampat married Paresh Rawal who essayed villain in many movies.

Nivedita Bhattacharya- KK Menon

Nivedita Bhattacharya is happily married to Farzi villain KK Menon.

Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh married DDLJ villain Parmeet Sethi.

Shivangi Kolhapure-Shakti Kapoor

Shivangi Kolhapure married Bollywood's famous villain Shakti Kapoor.

Kashish Grover- Gulshan Grover

Kashish Grover was earlier married to Gulshan Grover.

Mazhar Khan – Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman was married to Mazhar Khan who played villain in Ghulami, Bhavani Junction, Wanted, Ek Hi Bhool, Tajurba, Angaar.

Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra married famous villain Nawab Shah.

Aditya Pancholi – Zarina Wahab

Zarina Wahab married Bollywood villain Aditya Pancholi.

