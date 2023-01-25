Republic Day 2023: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas who rocked the tricolour look

74th Republic Day will be celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. Take inspiration from these B-town hotties and include these tricolours to your wardrobe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in green suit that she paired with blue dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez wore a pretty white suit with green-sky blue pattern.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani donned a beautiful green saree with white border and matching green sleevless top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta wore a green pansuit which she paired with white T-shirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Sutaria wore a white heavily embroidered chikankari kurta with pair of silk dhoti pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patni's short white dress will make you skip your heart beat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmery green frill dress and looked like a glam doll.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi Rautela looked ravishing in light green flowy dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled off a white pansuit like a boss lady.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor pulled off an orange lehenga choli with silver pattern on the dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
