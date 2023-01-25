Republic Day 2023: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas who rocked the tricolour look

74th Republic Day will be celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. Take inspiration from these B-town hotties and include these tricolours to your wardrobe.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in green suit that she paired with blue dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a pretty white suit with green-sky blue pattern.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani donned a beautiful green saree with white border and matching green sleevless top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta wore a green pansuit which she paired with white T-shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria wore a white heavily embroidered chikankari kurta with pair of silk dhoti pants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patni

Disha Patni's short white dress will make you skip your heart beat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmery green frill dress and looked like a glam doll.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looked ravishing in light green flowy dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled off a white pansuit like a boss lady.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor pulled off an orange lehenga choli with silver pattern on the dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Giorgia Andriani's Top 10 exclusive winter skincare tips

 

 Find Out More