Republic Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, Mukhbir and more movies and web series to watch on OTT on R-Day

As India celebrates 74 years of Republic; here is a list of some patriotic films and web series to watch on various OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu recently got released on Netflix and is about an undercover Indian spy who is on a deadly mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adivi Sesh's film Major released on Netflix and is a biopic about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video and is a story about Vikram Batra who contributes to India's victory in the Kargil war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Code Name: Tiranga is about an spy who gets on a dangerous mission to take out a terrorist in Turkey. The film is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Regiment Diaries is a story of Indian Army wherein the soldiers share their stories. It is available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukhbir is a story of an Indian spy who led India to evade several advances from enemy country. It is available on ZEE5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about the reality of what doctors faced during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanaav is about socio-political drama between Special Task Group (STG) and armed rebellion of Kashmir Valley. It is available on SonyLIV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sries is based on the true events of men and women in Indian National Army which was led by Subhash Chandra Bose. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget's series is about an the death of an army officer and two militant suspects case. This series is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!