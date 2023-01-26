Republic Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that will make you feel patriotic

India celebrates 74th Republic Day today. These songs will set your mood right if you are celebrating the day with your friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2023
This song from Kesari, 2019 movie evokes a sense of patriotism from within. The song has been crooned by B Praak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your patriotic emotion will arise after you listen to this song from Raazi crooned by Arijit Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Swades by AR Rahman will fill your chest with a lot of pride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song by Shankar Mahadevan from Mission Kashmir is one of the famous patriotic tracks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song by Roop K, Sonu Nigam from Border movie has been one of the chartbuster songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No patriotic song is complete without this song from Lakshya by Hariharan and Sonu Nigam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Veer Zara by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan evokes patriotic fervour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song from Dus is all things peppy and patriotic at the same time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Play this Shah Rukh Khan's song and create magic on Republic Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song will make you feel proud from the movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!