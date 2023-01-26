Republic Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that will make you feel patriotic

India celebrates 74th Republic Day today. These songs will set your mood right if you are celebrating the day with your friends.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2023

Teri Mitti

This song from Kesari, 2019 movie evokes a sense of patriotism from within. The song has been crooned by B Praak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Watan

Your patriotic emotion will arise after you listen to this song from Raazi crooned by Arijit Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

This song from Swades by AR Rahman will fill your chest with a lot of pride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rind Posh Maal

This song by Shankar Mahadevan from Mission Kashmir is one of the famous patriotic tracks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandese Aate Hai

This song by Roop K, Sonu Nigam from Border movie has been one of the chartbuster songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kandho Se Kandhe Milte Hai

No patriotic song is complete without this song from Lakshya by Hariharan and Sonu Nigam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aisa Des Hai Mera

This song from Veer Zara by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan evokes patriotic fervour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo

This song from Dus is all things peppy and patriotic at the same time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Play this Shah Rukh Khan's song and create magic on Republic Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meraa Rang De Basanti

This song will make you feel proud from the movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gauri Khan's hottest photos in 52

 

 Find Out More