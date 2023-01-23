Republic Day 2023: Top 10 Indian movies to fill your hearts with patriotism

This Republic Day, watch these patriotic movies which will make you feel proud to be a citizen of India. Check out the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's patriotic movie is one of the best Indian films. The movie is about the spirit of a sportsman for his country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five friends are out to take revenge on a government official who is corrupted and responsible for the death of their friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have given the best performance of their lives. Watch the same on Republic day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie screamed at the Oscars. It shows the story of how cricket became sport in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie will make you feel patriotic as it is about a NASA scientist who comes to India to develop his village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when a lazy boy turns into a soldier and fights the Kargil war screams patriotism?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie was based on Mangal Pandey and shows the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. It was India's revolt against the British.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunjan Saxena was one of the first Indian women air force officers in combat during the Kargil War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is about a businessman who saves his people who are stuck in Kuwait when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait leading to Gulf war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Neeraj Pandey movie was about a common man who takes things in his own hands as he does not like the corrupt system.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!