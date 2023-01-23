Republic Day 2023: Top 10 Indian movies to fill your hearts with patriotism

This Republic Day, watch these patriotic movies which will make you feel proud to be a citizen of India. Check out the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Chak De India

Shah Rukh Khan's patriotic movie is one of the best Indian films. The movie is about the spirit of a sportsman for his country.

Rang De Basanti

Five friends are out to take revenge on a government official who is corrupted and responsible for the death of their friend.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have given the best performance of their lives. Watch the same on Republic day.

Lagaan

This movie screamed at the Oscars. It shows the story of how cricket became sport in India.

Swades

This movie will make you feel patriotic as it is about a NASA scientist who comes to India to develop his village.

Lakshya

What happens when a lazy boy turns into a soldier and fights the Kargil war screams patriotism?

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

This movie was based on Mangal Pandey and shows the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. It was India's revolt against the British.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena was one of the first Indian women air force officers in combat during the Kargil War.

Airlift

It is about a businessman who saves his people who are stuck in Kuwait when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait leading to Gulf war.

A Wednesday

This Neeraj Pandey movie was about a common man who takes things in his own hands as he does not like the corrupt system.

