Republic Day 2024: Top 10 actors who won hearts playing patriotic characters
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Captain Vikram Batra's sacrifice in the Kargil War serves as a moving tribute to all soldiers who defend the nation in Shershaah played by Sidharth Malhotra.
Aamir Khan in Lagaan as the village leader, Bhuvan's relentless spirit in a cricket match against the British resonates deeply.
Akshay Kumar as businessman Ranjit Katiyal in Airlift highlights his courage and resourcefulness.
Swades raises questions about social responsibility and patriotism as a NRI doctor rediscovers his love for the country. SRK plays the key role here.
Border is a movie that resonates the feeling of patriotism, following the story of 120 soldiers defending their post against the enemy.
College student Lakhan Singh played by Aamir Khan and friends commemorate freedom fighters exploring patriotism and sacrifice in Rang De Basanti.
Ajay Devgn Captures the intensity and unwavering dedication of the iconic revolutionary in the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh.
Karan Shergill's journey showcases self-discovery and the power of patriotism in the movie Lakshya featuring Hrithik Roshan.
Former hockey player Kabir Khan played by Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India inspires national pride by coaching the women's team to victory.
Hrithik Roshan will also be soon seen in another patriotic role in the movie Fighter which will release this Republic Day.
