Akshya Kumar to Priyanka Chopra; Top 10 Bollywood stars with Army background

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2025

Freedom is incomplete without brave soldiers. Here is the list of popular B-town celebs who belong to the Army family.

Anushka Sharma’s father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma was a part of the Indian Army.

Lara Dutta, the former Miss Universe is the daughter of retired Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander L.K. Dutta.

Akshay Kumar’s father Hari Om Bhatia served as an officer in the Indian Army.

Sushmita Sen’s father Wing Commander Shubeer Sen is a retired Indian Air Force officer.

Neha Dhupia’s father Pradip Singh Dhupia served in the Indian Navy.

Priyanka Chopra is the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel (Dr.) Ashok Chopra, a former India Army medical officer.

Arjun Rampal’s maternal grandfather, Brigadier Gurdayal Singh was an officer in the Indian Army.

Preity Zinta is the daughter of retired Indian Army officer Durganand Zinta.

Nimrat Kaur’s father Bhupender Singh was an engineer in the Indian Army.

Disha Patani’s elder sister Khushboo Patani holds the rank of lieutenant in the Indian army.

