Stunning bridesmaid dresses inspired by B-town divas for your best friend's wedding
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Ananya Pandey stuns in a red saree which is the best go-to- colour for a bridesmaid.
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the deep V neckline and we are so loving it.
Saiee M. Manjrekar's style perfectly combines modern chic with elegance.
Wearing a purple saree with a gold border, Khushi radiates royalty.
Shanaya exhibits the ideal balance of delicacy and majesty as she graces the occasion in a dusty pink lehenga with a golden print.
Suhana chooses a sheer pallu and a nude-colored saree with shimmer highlights. Her use of a muted color scheme and delicate shimmer gives it a glamorous touch.
Wearing an electric blue saree with a decorated blouse, Janhvi makes a striking impression.
Kiara Advani looks super hot in a sleeveless blouse and a simple saree.
Alia looks stunning in a velvet blouse and sheer hot pink saree.
