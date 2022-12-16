Stunner

This snap of the actress will make you breathless as she looks sultry in a metallic dress that is backless.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Winter ready

The actress is giving fashion police a run because she looks hot as hell in this yellow dress as she showed off her toned thighs.

Source: Bollywood

Ravishing

You can bookmark this dress for your Christmas party. A red velvet dress will make everyone drool over you.

Source: Bollywood

Booty goals

The actress set the internet ablaze with her sexy look in an olive green gown that accentuated her curves.

Source: Bollywood

Sunkissed

The actress got clicked in the golden hour in a pink kurta set that had a yellow embroidery.

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous beyond words

The actress exuded graceful vibes in this blue saree in which she looked like a goddess.

Source: Bollywood

Jaw-dropping

Rhea looks stunning in this snap, which makes our hearts skip a beat.

Source: Bollywood

De-glam

The actress looked hot in this no-makeup look. She has donned a white coloured top that has an off-shoulder.

Source: Bollywood

Hottie

In this photoshoot, it goes without saying that the actress is looking smoking hot.

Source: Bollywood

Sexy

The Jalebi actress looked sexy in this green-coloured thigh-high slit gown as she posed sensuously.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif's simple workout routine

 Find Out More