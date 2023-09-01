Rhea Chakraborty’s dating history and love life before link-up with Nikhil Kamath

Before link-up rumours with Manushi Chillar's ex-boyfriend Nikhil Kamath, Rhea dated these actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
She was linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she was in a high-profile relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Chakraborty is rumoured to have dated actor Aditya Roy Kapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Chakraborty was rumoured to have dated actor Harshvardhan Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was briefly associated with producer Mahesh Bhatt and their awkward pictures went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea was rumoured to have dated actor Saqib Saleem, although details about their relationship remained private.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to rumours, Rhea was dating Seema Sajdeh's brother and Sonakshi Sinha's boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, she has reportedly found love once again in businessman and miss world Manushi Chillar's ex boyfriend Nikhil Kamath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!