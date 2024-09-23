Rhea Singha becomes Miss Universe India 2024; here's all you need to know about her
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 23, 2024
Rhea Singha has been crowned as Miss Universe India, 2024.
The diva hails from Gujarat and is 19 years old.
She beat 51 finalists to win the prestigious crown.
She was contestants number #36 at the pageant where Urvashi Rautela was among the judges.
Rhea Singha is now set to represent India at Miss Universe 2024 pageant that will be held in Mexico.
Reportedly, Rhea is an actress and an undergraduate student of performing arts.
She is also said to be a fashion designer.
She currently has 46.1K followers on social media.
Her Instagram bio also reveals that she is a TEDX Speaker.
Now fans have hopes that she will come back crowned as Miss Universe 2024 and make India proud on global stage.
