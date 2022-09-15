Indian Directors who are millionaires

Bollywood directors have been making it huge in the film industry by giving hit movies. Have a look

Karan Johar

KJo reportedly has an annual income of Rs 100 crore and assets worth $200 million

S.S. Rajamouli

The filmmaker reportedly charged Rs 25 crores for the Baahubali franchise. And for his latest movie RRR, he owns 30% shares of the profits

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

All of his movies were a superhit and he is one of the richest directors in India

Kabir Khan

He reportedly has an impressive net worth of Rs. 300 crores

Farhan Akhtar

He owns properties worth Rs 148 crores and charges Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore, per film

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 76 crores

Rajkumar Hirani

With every movie of his creating a box-office record, there are millions added to his wealth as well

