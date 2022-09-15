Bollywood directors have been making it huge in the film industry by giving hit movies. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
KJo reportedly has an annual income of Rs 100 crore and assets worth $200 millionSource: Bollywood
The filmmaker reportedly charged Rs 25 crores for the Baahubali franchise. And for his latest movie RRR, he owns 30% shares of the profitsSource: Bollywood
All of his movies were a superhit and he is one of the richest directors in IndiaSource: Bollywood
He reportedly has an impressive net worth of Rs. 300 croresSource: Bollywood
He owns properties worth Rs 148 crores and charges Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore, per filmSource: Bollywood
Zoya reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 76 croresSource: Bollywood
With every movie of his creating a box-office record, there are millions added to his wealth as wellSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!