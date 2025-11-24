Rida Tharana recalls college days, DECODES journey to success
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2025
Rida Tharana recently attended the Under25 Summit at Campus (SAC) at Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), Bangalore.
Rida transported to her college days, peppered her session with stories and anecdotes from her hometown, Coorg.
She gave some financial nuggets and hacks to manage money to the students. Growing up in a humble household, she, at a very young age, learnt to be independent.
Rida got candid and shared that she dodged the pressure of the traditional expectations and early marriage by pursuing higher education.
She endorsed the importance of incorporating practical lessons on money, loans, taxes, and investments in the education system, especially for women.
While sharing her life story, she also talked about her struggles to pursue education and the odd jobs she took up to sustain herself.
From distributing pamphlets to modelling gigs to call centre jobs, she funded her studies, along with taking an education loan of ₹3 lakh, despite her parents’ initial hesitation. But the breaking point came during the pandemic.
Rida turned this frustration into an opportunity to express herself and the challenges that women face on her social media. This unfiltered storytelling deeply resonated with the audience, and today, she has amassed 1.5 million Instagram followers.
