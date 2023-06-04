RIP Sulochana Latkar: Top 12 films where she played mother to Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and more Top stars

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Yaarana (1981)

She played the mother of Amitabh Bachchan in this musical hit

Sujata (1959)

She was the mother of Sunil Dutt in this classic film made by Bimal Roy

Majboor (1974)

She played the role of the mother of Amitabh Bachchan

Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

Sulochana Latkar was the mother of Ram Dhawan in this movie.

Chirag (1969)

She was a close relative of Sunil Dutt in this emotional film

Johny Mera Naam

Sulochana Latkar played the role of Dev Anand's mother

Kati Patang (1971)

She was a mother like figure to Rajesh Khanna aka Kamal

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

Sulochana Latkar was the mother of Shashi Kapoor in this film.

Muqaddar Ka Sikander (1978)

Muqaddar Ka Sikander is one of her big hits where she was mother of Vinod Khanna

Azaad (1978)

She was Dharmendra's darling Bhabhi in this action flick

Ek Phool Char Kaante (1960)

She was the mother of Sunil Dutt in this light-hearted romantic movie.

Jaani Dushman (1979)

Sulochana Latkar was Sunil Dutt's mother in this superhit action cum horror movie

