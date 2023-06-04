RIP Sulochana Latkar: Top 12 films where she played mother to Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and more Top stars

RIP Sulochana Latkar: Top 12 films like Yaarana, Jaani Dushman, Sujata, Muqaddar Ka Sikander and more when she was mother to top starsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023
She played the mother of Amitabh Bachchan in this musical hitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was the mother of Sunil Dutt in this classic film made by Bimal RoySource: Bollywoodlife.com
She played the role of the mother of Amitabh BachchanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sulochana Latkar was the mother of Ram Dhawan in this movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was a close relative of Sunil Dutt in this emotional filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sulochana Latkar played the role of Dev Anand's motherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was a mother like figure to Rajesh Khanna aka KamalSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sulochana Latkar was the mother of Shashi Kapoor in this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muqaddar Ka Sikander is one of her big hits where she was mother of Vinod KhannaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was Dharmendra's darling Bhabhi in this action flickSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was the mother of Sunil Dutt in this light-hearted romantic movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sulochana Latkar was Sunil Dutt's mother in this superhit action cum horror movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!