Vikram Gokhale in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The actor in the 1999 movie essayed the role of Pundit Darbar who likes classical music. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of his on-screen daughter Nandini.

Vikram Gokhale in Agneepath

Ageneepath was one of the best movies of the star opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The actor played the role of a cop named MS Gaitonde.

Vikram Gokhale in Aaghaat

The star in his directorial debut played the role of Dr Khurana, back in 2010.

Vikram Gokhale in Anumati

The actor won the National Film Award under the category of Best Actor for this movie.

Vikram Gokhale in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The actor essayed a small role in the 2007 Akshay Kumar movie. He essayed the role of a guru and his character was very important.

Vikram Gokhale in Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro

The movie won the best feature film and National Film Award for best cinematography. The actor in the 1989 movie essayed the dad of the lead character, Pawan Malhotra.

Vikram Gokhale in Khuda Gawah

The actor essayed the role of jailor Ranveer Singh Sethi in the Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi movie. It also had Akkineni Nagarjuna and Danny Denzongpa.

Vikram Gokhale in Mission Mangal

The actor in Mission Mangal played the role of Akshay Kumar's boss named Shrikant Bhosle who is the director of ISRO.

Vikram Gokhale in Hichki

The actor in the 2018 Rani Mukerji movie essayed the character of principal Khan.

Vikram Gokhale in Aiyaary

The actor left an impression with his character of Army Genral Pratap Malik. The story revolves around the relationship between a colonel and his military intelligence officer.

