Rishabh Pant and more celebs who have been in near-fatal accidents

Cricketer Rishabh Pant escaped a near-fatal incident as his car caught fire. Here is a list of stars who have had near-fatal accidents.

Nikita Thakkar

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant recently had a near-death experience as he car caught fire near Haridwar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora recently had to be hospitalised as her car met with an accident.

Hema Malini

In 2015, Hema Malini suffered a few injuries as her car met with an accident in Rajasthan.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi was hospitalised after her car met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Rambha

Salman Khan's co-star Rambha and her kids recently suffered a car accident in Canada.

Anu Aggarwal

The Aashiqui girl had a major car accident after which she was in coma for a few days.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan had a near-fatal incident on the sets of his film when he injured his head. He had to undergo surgery later.

John Abraham

John Abraham suffered injuries on the sets of his movie Force.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan had a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie.

