Rishabh Shetty birthday: Top 10 rare facts about the Kantara star
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Rishab Shetty is a diploma holder in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bangalore.
Rishab has worked several odd jobs like supplying mineral water and assisting in hotels to keep his finances flowing.
Before making his acting debut with Tuglak, he has also worked as an Assistant Director in several serials and films.
His real name is Prasanth and the talented actor later changed it based on numerology.
His friend named him Rishab which would favour his luck in the industry.
Rishab Shetty is a trained Yakshagana artist, a traditional theatre form from Karnataka.
His love for the art form is often reflected in his work.
Rishab Shetty stays away from using a stunt double for most of his roles.
He followed the same for Kantara.
In fact, Rishab had also revealed that during the climactic sequence of the movie, he had both of his shoulders dislocated and was unable to move.
Shetty was born in the Keradi village of Kundapura in Udupi, Karnataka.
After finishing his schooling locally, he subsequently went on to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Vijaya College.
