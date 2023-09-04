Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: A look at unseen, adorable family pics of the late veteran star

Rishi Kapoor would have turned 70 today. Here's looking at his priceless family moments...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Such an adorable family, no? Uff, what genes!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi, Neetu's wedding was one lavish affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor looks so adorable in this childhood picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor being doting parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can you guess which one of them is Rishi Kapoor?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neetu Kapoor keeps sharing pictures online, remembering Rishi Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two generations of grandfather-granddaughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor look match made in heaven, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a major throwback of Rishi Kapoor with his father and brother. Only Randhir Kapoor is alive from the trio now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ridhima Kapoor is the first child of Rishi, Neetu and undoubtedly the most pampered one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A little retouched which makes these pics all the more priceless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!