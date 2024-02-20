Rituraj Singh passes away: Top 9 popular films, web series of the versatile actor
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
In the suspenseful chase drama that depicts the unwavering pursuit of justice, Rituraj performed brilliantly in the series Indian Police Force.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, he starred in the web series Made in Heaven, which tells the tale of two wedding coordinators in Delhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the courtroom drama Guilty Minds, two families are featured who has various shades of guiltiness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the series Criminal Justice, Rituraj Singh also appeared and did an outstanding job.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Jersey, a former cricket player chooses to return to the game at the age of 36 in order to fulfill his son's ambition and prove himself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rituraj played the role of Varun Dhawan’s father in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandush Bandits is a story of two singers from different musical backgrounds and how they move together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bombay Begums, five women from different generations struggle with desire, morality, personal tragedies, and vulnerabilities in order to achieve their goals in a modern metropolitan India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay is an entertaining web series which will keep you engaged in the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Yodha, Top 10 high-octane action movies on JioCinema, Zee5 and other OTT
Find Out More