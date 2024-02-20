Rituraj Singh passes away: Top 9 popular films, web series of the versatile actor

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

In the suspenseful chase drama that depicts the unwavering pursuit of justice, Rituraj performed brilliantly in the series Indian Police Force.

Additionally, he starred in the web series Made in Heaven, which tells the tale of two wedding coordinators in Delhi.

In the courtroom drama Guilty Minds, two families are featured who has various shades of guiltiness.

In the series Criminal Justice, Rituraj Singh also appeared and did an outstanding job.

In the movie Jersey, a former cricket player chooses to return to the game at the age of 36 in order to fulfill his son's ambition and prove himself.

Rituraj played the role of Varun Dhawan’s father in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Bandush Bandits is a story of two singers from different musical backgrounds and how they move together.

In Bombay Begums, five women from different generations struggle with desire, morality, personal tragedies, and vulnerabilities in order to achieve their goals in a modern metropolitan India.

Abhay is an entertaining web series which will keep you engaged in the show.

