Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more movie releasing in July 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

Neeyat is a mystery film scheduled to release theatrically on 7th July.

Blind will release on Jio Cinema on 7th July.

Cobweb is an American horror film set to release on 21st July.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release on 12th July.

72 Hoorain is a crime thriller based on terrorism. It will release on 7th July.

Reportedly Bawaal will release on 21st July on Amazon Prime Video.

Insidious: The Red Door will release in theaters on 7th July.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will open in cinemas on 28th July.

Barbie is a fantasy comedy film set to release on 21st July.

Ajmer 92 will hit theaters on 14th July 2023.

Vajood will release in cinemas on 14th July.

