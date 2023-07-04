Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more Top 10 Bollywood films where good girl falls in love with bad boy
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) is one angry young man who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Tere Naam Salman Khan is a bully who falls in love with a soft-spoken woman.
Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani shows Naina, a medical student and Bunny, a photographer who is aimless. They fall in love eventually.
Bachna Ae Haseeno shows Ranbir Kapoor a casanova who falls in love with 3 women.
Badrinath Bansal comes from a patriarchal family who is madly in love with Vaidehi who is not interested in her in the start.
Sameer (John Abraham), the campus hero and a terrorist falls in love with Maya (Katrina Kaif) in New York.
In Kya Kehna Priya meets Rahul who ditches her when she is about to give birth to her child.
Shahrukh plays an obsessed lover who will do almost anything to win over his lady which in this case is Juhi Chawla.
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is a crazy romantic story.
In Dhoom 2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan falls in love with robber Hrithik Roshan.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer shows Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a typical ‘chichora’ who has fallen for Rani (Alia).
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan movie is trending because of the trailer.
