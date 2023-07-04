Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more Top 10 Bollywood films where good girl falls in love with bad boy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) is one angry young man who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Tere Naam Salman Khan is a bully who falls in love with a soft-spoken woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani shows Naina, a medical student and Bunny, a photographer who is aimless. They fall in love eventually.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachna Ae Haseeno shows Ranbir Kapoor a casanova who falls in love with 3 women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badrinath Bansal comes from a patriarchal family who is madly in love with Vaidehi who is not interested in her in the start.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sameer (John Abraham), the campus hero and a terrorist falls in love with Maya (Katrina Kaif) in New York.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Kya Kehna Priya meets Rahul who ditches her when she is about to give birth to her child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahrukh plays an obsessed lover who will do almost anything to win over his lady which in this case is Juhi Chawla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is a crazy romantic story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Dhoom 2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan falls in love with robber Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer shows Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a typical ‘chichora’ who has fallen for Rani (Alia).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan movie is trending because of the trailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kajol reveals how Nysa Devgn overcame her fear to grow up into a calm, graceful young girl

 

 Find Out More