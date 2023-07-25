Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more top Bollywood movies that capture essence of Durga pujo

Bollywood has many times captured the essence of the festival with beautiful songs, grand visuals and metaphorical scenes.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jul 25, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re is set against the theme of Durga Puja.

Lootera

Lootera opens with an elaborate celebration of Durga Puja in the baadi of the local zamindar.

Parineeta

A film that gloriously romanticises the old-world charm of Calcutta (now Kolkata) has to be Parineeta.

Kahaani

We can see in Vidya Balan's Kahaani the fervor of Durga Puja.

Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor also shows the festival of Durga pujo.

Dola Re Dola

Dola Re Dola shows the Durga Puja celebration in the 2002 film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Manjulika threatens to kill Akshay on the day of Durga Puja in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Devdas

Preparations for Durga Puja bring Paro to the doorsteps of Chandramukhi’s humble abode in Devdas.

