Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Badhaai Ho and other Bollywood films where family members grabbed as much attention as lead stars

Karan Johar is against set to give us two iconic families, the Randhawas and Chatterjee's in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The lead couple decide to live with one another's folks before taking the plunge of marriage.
The mystery films around the Salgaoncar family of Goa is played to perfection by Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.
There are literal flow charts and family tree diagrams explaining the relationship between the Khan brothers, wives and their sons. Who can forget characters like Definite, Perpendicular and Faisal Khan?
The Kaushiks are memorable in the hearts of film lovers. From the romantic Jeetender Kaushik to the Daadi played by late Surekha Sikri.
This dysfunctional family drama of the Mehras of Delhi played by Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh was all about hypocrisy and heart.
Yashvardhan Raichand played by Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most cult patriarchs of Bollywood films. Karan Johar gave us a celluloid family for posterity with K3G.
The movie was a desi take on the classic Romeo and Juliet. We remember the family members as much as the lead cast of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Konkona Sen Sharma weaved an interesting story around the Anglo-Indian family of the Bakshi's and Chatterjee's in the town of McCluskieganj. She won the Best Debut Director.
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are immortal as Piku and her hypochondriac father Bhaskor Banerjee. The movie makes us laugh and cry at the same time.
Fans fell in love with the character of Vicky Donor played by Ayushmann Khurrana. They also loved his non-judgmental mom and grandmother played by Dolly Ahluwalia and Kamlesh Gill.
In the movie, the family was the pind/village of Happy Singh played by Akshay Kumar. It added so much humour and entertainment to the story.
