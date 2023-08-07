Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes 6th film to mark box office century in 2023

RARKPK crosses Rs 100 crore mark with 10 days of theatrical run

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully at the box office.

Cross 100 crore mark

On the 10th day Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

10 days box office collection

Karan Johar directorial’s total collection till 10 days of theatrical run stands at Rs 101.75 crore.

Opening day collection

RARKPK had a slow start with a collection of Rs 11.10 crore on opening day.

RARKPK box office collection

Later the family entertainer took a jump of the following weekend and continued to do on second weekend as well.

6th film to mark century in 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes 6th film to reach this mark in the year 2023.

Pathaan

The first film to hit this record was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which collected Rs 515 crore in Hindi belt.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Second is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Rs 130 crore.

The Kerala Story

Then come Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story collecting Rs 215 crore at the box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected Rs 101 crore.

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush collection is Rs 287.97 crore in India.

