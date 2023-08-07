Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes 6th film to mark box office century in 2023

RARKPK crosses Rs 100 crore mark with 10 days of theatrical runSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the 10th day Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar directorial’s total collection till 10 days of theatrical run stands at Rs 101.75 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RARKPK had a slow start with a collection of Rs 11.10 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later the family entertainer took a jump of the following weekend and continued to do on second weekend as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes 6th film to reach this mark in the year 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first film to hit this record was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which collected Rs 515 crore in Hindi belt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Second is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Rs 130 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then come Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story collecting Rs 215 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected Rs 101 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush collection is Rs 287.97 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
