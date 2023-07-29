Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes Alia Bhatt's 8th highest opener, check all day 1 collection

Alia Bhatt's best opener movies in her career so far.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh released on 28th July.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

The Karan Johar directorial had an average booking than expected. Let's check Alia Bhatt movies opening day collections.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is the highest opener in Alia Bhatt’s career. The film collected Rs 36 crore on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalank

Second on the list is Kalank with Rs 21.60 opening day collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

RRR collected 20.07 on day 1 of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gully Boy

Gully Boy box office day 1 collection is Rs 19.40.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaandaar

Shaandaar made a business of Rs 13.10 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2 States

2 States collected Rs 12.42 crore on its release day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania had Rs 12.25 crore earnings on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.10 crore on opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi opening day collection was Rs 10.50 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab earned Rs 10.05 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dhanush to Rajinikanth: Top 10 most loved Tamil superstars in 2023

 

 Find Out More