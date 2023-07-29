Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes Alia Bhatt's 8th highest opener, check all day 1 collection

Alia Bhatt's best opener movies in her career so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh released on 28th July.
The Karan Johar directorial had an average booking than expected. Let's check Alia Bhatt movies opening day collections.
Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is the highest opener in Alia Bhatt's career. The film collected Rs 36 crore on day 1.
Second on the list is Kalank with Rs 21.60 opening day collection.
RRR collected 20.07 on day 1 of its release.
Gully Boy box office day 1 collection is Rs 19.40.
Shaandaar made a business of Rs 13.10 crore on the first day.
2 States collected Rs 12.42 crore on its release day.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania had Rs 12.25 crore earnings on day 1.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.10 crore on opening day.
Gangubai Kathiawadi opening day collection was Rs 10.50 crore.
Udta Punjab earned Rs 10.05 crore on the first day.
