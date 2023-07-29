Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 1: Ranveer Singh clocks career's 8th best opening

Ranveer Singh's best opener movies in his career so far.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on 28th July.

Ranveer Singh

Along with the latest film let's check Ranveer Singh movies opening day collections.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat is the highest opening film in Ranveer Singh’s career with Rs 24 crore collection on day 1.

Simbba

Standing on the second number is Simbba with Rs 20.72 crore opening day collection.

Gully Boy

Another film leading the list is Gully Boy with 19.40 crore earnings on day 1.

Gunday

Gunday takes 4th position with 16.12 crores collection on release day.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela collected Rs 16 crore on first day.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani earned Rs 12.80 crore on opening day.

83

83 made an opening of Rs 12.64 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands 8th with a box office day 1 collection of Rs 11.10 crore.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Next on the list is Dil Dhadakne Do with Rs 10.53 crore opening day collection.

Befikre

Befikre collected Rs 10.36 crore on its release day.

