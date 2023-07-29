Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 1: Ranveer Singh clocks career's 8th best opening

Ranveer Singh's best opener movies in his career so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on 28th July.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with the latest film let's check Ranveer Singh movies opening day collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padmaavat is the highest opening film in Ranveer Singh’s career with Rs 24 crore collection on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Standing on the second number is Simbba with Rs 20.72 crore opening day collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another film leading the list is Gully Boy with 19.40 crore earnings on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunday takes 4th position with 16.12 crores collection on release day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela collected Rs 16 crore on first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani earned Rs 12.80 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
83 made an opening of Rs 12.64 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands 8th with a box office day 1 collection of Rs 11.10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next on the list is Dil Dhadakne Do with Rs 10.53 crore opening day collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Befikre collected Rs 10.36 crore on its release day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!