Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Deepika Padukone dons customized RS jacket as Ranveer Singh takes her for a movie date

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Symbol of love

Deepika Padukone wore blue RS jacket for Ranveer Singh

No makeup

Deepika Padukone was completely without any makeup

Full support

Deepika came with Ranveer to Karan Johar's bash

Why so serious?

It looked like Deepika was too exhausted

Fab show

Fans are in love with Ranveer's act as Rocky Randhawa

Tight grip

Ranveer Singh told fans on Insta that he is on a movie date with her

Hand in hand

Ranveer Singh did not let go of his wife's hand

Ranveer's swag

Ranveer Singh wore a jacket from Rhude that costs above USD 100

All smiles

Deepika Padukone had the biggest smile on her face

Denim love

Some days back we saw Vicky Kaushal in denim on denim look

