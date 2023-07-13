Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt lost pregnancy weight in a jiffy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt made a vlog about how she lost weight after the birth of Raha for shooting her next movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia in her clip wrote about how after the birth of Raha she wanted to get in shape in four months.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia only had four months to prepare for her song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia started her workout very slowly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia revealed how she had a big goal to reach.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She took step by step in working out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia also swears by aerial yoga of which clips she has often posted on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also worked hard on her core.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The diva has always listened to her body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She follows her intuition and works out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She could start shooting only after six weeks postpartum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia revealed that she only had two weeks for the song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating history will leave you zapped

 

 Find Out More