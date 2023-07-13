Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt lost pregnancy weight in a jiffy
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Alia Bhatt made a vlog about how she lost weight after the birth of Raha for shooting her next movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Alia in her clip wrote about how after the birth of Raha she wanted to get in shape in four months.
Alia only had four months to prepare for her song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Alia started her workout very slowly.
Alia revealed how she had a big goal to reach.
She took step by step in working out.
Alia also swears by aerial yoga of which clips she has often posted on social media.
She also worked hard on her core.
The diva has always listened to her body.
She follows her intuition and works out.
She could start shooting only after six weeks postpartum.
Alia revealed that she only had two weeks for the song.
