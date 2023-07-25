Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: Vicky Kaushal JUST can't let go of Katrina Kaif's hand, check the 'Cutest duo'

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Handsome Vicky

The actor looked rugged in all denim look

Rocking look

Katrina Kaif wore a white mini dress with boots

Firm grip

We can see that Vicky Kaushal is firmly holding her hand all through the event

Cutest duo

Social media cannot get over how adorable they look

Fans in awe

VicKat fans loved this sudden red carpet appearance

Film soiree

Katrina Kaif mingled with the other celebs at the do

Smug

Katrina Kaif has a smug look on her face

Ex-factor

Katrina Kaif's ex Ranbir Kapoor was there too

Eyes for you

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look madly in love

In full mood

We can see Vicky Kaushal being very talkative

Thanks For Reading!

