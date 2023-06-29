Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile: Top 12 complaints fans have from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt number

The first song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is out since yesterday. Netizens have give it mixed reviewsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The song is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have sung it.
On Reddit, there are close to 500 comments on Tum Kya Mile.
Many feel that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh do not have the vibe for a pure romantic song like this
Quite a few feel that makers should have gone for a look in Dil Dhadakne Do or Befikre. His lip sync is also average as per some.
This blue and yellow saree has been trolled on Reddit as flag of Sweden and Ukraine.
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh just do not have the love in their eyes needed for a song like this
With a number of films with Arijit Singh songs, people are comparing him to Akshay Kumar
Quite a few felt that she should have been given more lines and her voice is over processed.
Some Reddit users said that Alia Bhatt has never looked sensual in a saree
Netizens on Reddit trolled it saying it was like a parody on Yash Chopra's brand of romance
Fans of 90s movies truly missed the kind of romance SRK and his leading ladies brought on screen
