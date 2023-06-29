Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile: Top 12 complaints fans have from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt number

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Tum Kya Mile OUT Now

The first song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is out since yesterday. Netizens have give it mixed reviews

Tum Kya Mile Details

The song is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have sung it.

Views on social media

On Reddit, there are close to 500 comments on Tum Kya Mile.

Actors miscast

Many feel that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh do not have the vibe for a pure romantic song like this

Ranveer's look

Quite a few feel that makers should have gone for a look in Dil Dhadakne Do or Befikre. His lip sync is also average as per some.

Alia Bhatt's saree

This blue and yellow saree has been trolled on Reddit as flag of Sweden and Ukraine.

Lack of chemistry

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh just do not have the love in their eyes needed for a song like this

Too much of Arijit

With a number of films with Arijit Singh songs, people are comparing him to Akshay Kumar

Shreya Ghoshal's absence

Quite a few felt that she should have been given more lines and her voice is over processed.

No saree for Alia Bhatt

Some Reddit users said that Alia Bhatt has never looked sensual in a saree

No patch on Yash Chopra

Netizens on Reddit trolled it saying it was like a parody on Yash Chopra's brand of romance

SRK-Kajol were missed

Fans of 90s movies truly missed the kind of romance SRK and his leading ladies brought on screen

