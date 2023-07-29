Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Dharmendra and other veteran Bollywood actors whose kissing scenes made headlines

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Viewers were surprised at kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi

Dharmendra

The actor, 87, kissed the actress who is 72

Role

He played the role of Ranveer aka Rocky's grandfather

Audience in shock

Some fans know he kissed Nafisa Ali in Life In A Metro

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has kissed Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and others

Vinod Khanna

Has his most famous liplock with Madhuri Dixit in Dayavan

Shashi Kapoor

His kiss with Simi Garewal in Siddhartha is quite a hit

Sanjay Dutt

The macho man has kissed many times on reel

Jackie Shroff

His kissing scenes with Sonam, Madhuri Dixit and others are famous

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan kissed Jiah Khan in Nishabh

Late Rishi Kapoor

Had the funniest kiss with Sonam in Ajooba

Long list of stars

Have you ever seen the kissing scenes of these actors?

