Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham: Times Bollywood presented us item boys

Monday has started with a super hot video of Ranveer Singh showing off his sculpted body in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans are drooling over it.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented Ranveer Singh like an item boy in Ram Leela. He was vibrant and unabashed in the movie.
No mention of objectification of Bollywood heroes will be complete without talking about John Abraham in Dostana. He showed off his butt crack on screen.
As Jim of Pathaan, John Abraham again served looks after the iconic Dostana.
Sidharth Malhotra always makes girls go tizzy with his shirtless pics. He has a dream body.
Bawaal star Varun Dhawan has also showed off his abs in movies like Main Tera Hero
No one could leave an island if they saw a woodcutter as hot as Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang.
He is a real daddy, Hrithik Roshan has been serving us his chiseled looks since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. This is from Dhoom 2.
The 2012 film Aiyyaa had Prithiviraj Sukumaran showing off his washboard abs as Rani Mukerji's ultimate dream man.
Shah Rukh Khan built an eight pack for Pathaan over three years. Fans gushed over his hard work and tough torso.
Hands down Vidyut Jammwal has one of the best bodies in the business. We have seen it in Commando series.
Luv Ranjan made Ranbir Kapoor get a superb fit body for his role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It was a hit on screen.
