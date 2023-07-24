Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham: Times Bollywood presented us item boys

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Ranveer in RARKPK

Monday has started with a super hot video of Ranveer Singh showing off his sculpted body in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Fans are drooling over it.

Ranveer Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented Ranveer Singh like an item boy in Ram Leela. He was vibrant and unabashed in the movie.

John in Dostana

No mention of objectification of Bollywood heroes will be complete without talking about John Abraham in Dostana. He showed off his butt crack on screen.

John Abraham

As Jim of Pathaan, John Abraham again served looks after the iconic Dostana.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra always makes girls go tizzy with his shirtless pics. He has a dream body.

Varun Dhawan

Bawaal star Varun Dhawan has also showed off his abs in movies like Main Tera Hero

Hrithik Rules

No one could leave an island if they saw a woodcutter as hot as Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang.

Hrithik Roshan

He is a real daddy, Hrithik Roshan has been serving us his chiseled looks since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. This is from Dhoom 2.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The 2012 film Aiyyaa had Prithiviraj Sukumaran showing off his washboard abs as Rani Mukerji's ultimate dream man.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan built an eight pack for Pathaan over three years. Fans gushed over his hard work and tough torso.

Vidyut Jammwal

Hands down Vidyut Jammwal has one of the best bodies in the business. We have seen it in Commando series.

Ranbir Kapoor

Luv Ranjan made Ranbir Kapoor get a superb fit body for his role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It was a hit on screen.

