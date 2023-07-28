Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Ranveer Singh's Top 10 most liked movies of all time

Here, take a look at the most loved movies of Ranveer Singh before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
Padmaavat ranked first as per the Ormax Media list. Ranveer played Delhi Sultanate who hears the rumors about her beauty and decides that he wants her for himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani ranked second on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gully Boy came third on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singh portrays the leading role in 2018’s Simmba which came fourth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 1983, the Indian national cricket team beat the odds and expectations when it came to the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film came fifth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Band Baaja Baarat was Ranveer's debut film which came sixth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is one of the earlier entries in Singh’s filmography that came seventh on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do showed a flawed family story that came eighth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2014’s Gunday is an action movie set in Kolkata during the 70s and 80s. It came ninth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released in 2013, Lootera is set in the 50s, under the context that the Zamindari Abolition Act. It came tenth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh is one of the most well-known Indian actors now appearing in Hindi and Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singh received recognition for his acting throughout his early career and after those initial films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
