Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Ranveer Singh's Top 10 most liked movies of all time

Here, take a look at the most loved movies of Ranveer Singh before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Padmaavat

Padmaavat ranked first as per the Ormax Media list. Ranveer played Delhi Sultanate who hears the rumors about her beauty and decides that he wants her for himself.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani ranked second on the list.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy came third on the list.

Simmba

Singh portrays the leading role in 2018’s Simmba which came fourth on the list.

83

In 1983, the Indian national cricket team beat the odds and expectations when it came to the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film came fifth on the list.

Band Baaja Baarat

Band Baaja Baarat was Ranveer's debut film which came sixth on the list.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is one of the earlier entries in Singh’s filmography that came seventh on the list.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do showed a flawed family story that came eighth on the list.

Gunday

2014’s Gunday is an action movie set in Kolkata during the 70s and 80s. It came ninth on the list.

Lootera

Released in 2013, Lootera is set in the 50s, under the context that the Zamindari Abolition Act. It came tenth on the list.

About Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the most well-known Indian actors now appearing in Hindi and Bollywood films.

Ranveer Singh's recognition

Singh received recognition for his acting throughout his early career and after those initial films.

