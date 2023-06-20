Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser reminded us of these 8 Karan Johar films
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Karan Johar completes 25 years in the industry this year and his seventh film is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani , KJO is making his comeback as a director after a gap of five years
Karan Johar released the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which will remind you of his part work in cinema.
Jaya Bachchan's thali scene will remind you of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham modern era in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani .
Kalank's dramatic set will remind you of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's red colour set.
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna movie had many emotional scenes which will remind you of the sad scenes between Alia, and Ranveer in the teaser.
Student of The Year showed Alia in a pink lehenga for the song Radha. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer she is wearing a pink chiffon saree.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil showed many close scenes between Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. It will remind you of the heartbreaking scenes between Alia and Ranveer from the trailer.
Kal Ho Naa Ho had heartbreaking scenes between SRK and Preity Zinta which will remind you of the sad scenes in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
We Are Family will remind you of the importance of parivaar and the same is shown in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer.
Gori Tere Pyaar Meiin had romantic scenes between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan. The electrifying chemistry will remind you of Ranveer-Alia's bond in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's teaser is too good.
