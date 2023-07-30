Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Top 12 facts about Alia Bhatt's onscreen dad Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Fans are loving the Bong family of RARKPK and actor Tota Roy Chowdhury

Bengali Cast

The roles of Chondon and Anjali Chatterjee is played by Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly

Tota Roy Chowdhury facts

The Bengali actor's real name is Pushparag Roy Chowdhury

Hindi films

He has worked in Kahaani 2, Chokher Bali, Helicopter Eela, Indu Sarkar

Kaththi

He has worked in the Tamil film Kaththi with AR Murugadoss

Good Looks

Tota Roy Chowdhury is one of the handsomest men of Bengali cinema

Bengali representation

People are happy to see Bengali representation in Karan Johar's film

Martial arts

He is a natural athlete and martial arts expert. His fave is Jackie Chan

Feluda series

He played Feluda in Feluda Pherot

Dance off

Fans loved the Kathak dance off between Ranveer and Tota

