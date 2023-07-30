Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Top 12 facts about Alia Bhatt's onscreen dad Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury

Fans are loving the Bong family of RARKPK and actor Tota Roy ChowdhurySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The roles of Chondon and Anjali Chatterjee is played by Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly
The Bengali actor's real name is Pushparag Roy Chowdhury
He has worked in Kahaani 2, Chokher Bali, Helicopter Eela, Indu Sarkar
He has worked in the Tamil film Kaththi with AR Murugadoss
Tota Roy Chowdhury is one of the handsomest men of Bengali cinema
People are happy to see Bengali representation in Karan Johar's film
He is a natural athlete and martial arts expert. His fave is Jackie Chan
He played Feluda in Feluda Pherot
Fans loved the Kathak dance off between Ranveer and Tota
